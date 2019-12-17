THIS is the heart-warming moment children sang happy birthday and handed over a Christmas shoebox to a homeless man in Newport city centre.

A generous group of young Beavers from Bassaleg gave up their Saturday morning, braving the cold and wind, to give out around 20 Christmas boxes to the homeless last week.

“It just warms my heart to think that they would come out on a Saturday morning instead of going to football, or whatever, and do this,” said assistant leader Jo Howard.

The boxes, made by the Beavers, included the essentials: gloves, scarves and hats. And, of course, there were festive treats and chocolates.

In one heart-warming moment, the children sang happy birthday to a homeless man as they presented their box to him.

Throughout, the children asked questions and talked with those on the streets.

“It allows them to understand that other people aren’t so fortunate as them,” said 1st Basslaeg Beavers' leader Caroline McMail “It’s for their badges, every year we try to do something to help people.”

Ms Howard added that it was all about “preparing them to be adults”.

“We try and educate them on issues within the community.

“There has just been an explosion of homelessness.

“Things like this are really important because they are at that age where they need to know they can help people.”