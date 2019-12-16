THIS is the heartwarming festive video filmed in Caerphilly highlighting the plight of the homeless at Christmas - and the difference a little bit of kindness can make.

Support worker Paul Juliff, 39, who filmed the video in Caerphilly, thought up the idea recently while at work, and persuaded colleague James Bryant to get involved.

Paul Juliff

Mr Bryant plays a homeless man and a father of two children in the video, which Mr Juliff said was a depiction of how quickly life can change for anyone.

“The story is about a man who has everything at one stage, but then falls on hard times,” Mr Juliff said. “I often used to go to Cardiff and take donations to make packed lunches for homeless people there. I thought to myself how easy it would be to end up in that position - one wrong decision and that could be me.

“After seeing so many Christmas adverts over the years, I was surprised that none of them focused on the homelessness issue considering it is so significant, so I decided to do a video myself.”

MORE NEWS:

All of those involved in the video are friends and relatives of Mr Juliff, who is from Merthyr Tydfil.

James Bryant, who played the homeless man, and his two sons Jacob and Oliver, who were also in the video

He said: “The mother and daughter on the school run are my sister and niece, and the other two kids are James’ children.”

In the video, a mother and her daughter pass the homeless man every day on the school run, and one day the little girl decides to make the homeless man a Christmas card.

“I’d like to think people see it as a story of hope,” Mr Juliff added. “I wanted to try and tackle the perception that we should fear homeless people.

“I also wanted to inspire people to make powerful video. You don’t need to be an expert or have lots of money to make good video nowadays. You just need some inspiration and a creative mind.”