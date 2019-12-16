A TEENAGER who carried out a knifepoint robbery on a 14-year-old boy will be spending Christmas behind bars.

Diggory Morrell, 18, was due to be sentenced after he admitted the offence, but a pre-sentence report had not be completed.

The defendant robbed his victim, who cannot to be named for legal reasons, in Caerphilly on Monday, May 6.

At a hearing in Newport Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams remanded Morrell, formerly of The Greenway, Uxbridge, London, in custody.

The prosecutor in the case was Steven Donoghue and the defendant was represented by Suzanne Payne.

Morrell is due to be sentenced on January 6, 2020.