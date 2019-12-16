FUNDING for the Welsh NHS will increase by £342 million next year, with spending also rising across every Welsh Government department – the draft 2020-2021 budget shows.

The Welsh Government has announced it will invest more than £8 billion in the Welsh NHS from April, alongside ambitious projects to help combat climate change.

Next year’s draft budget also confirms that rates of income tax will not change, while a boost of almost £200 million was announced for local government.

Finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “Despite a decade of austerity, we have consistently prioritised our NHS.

“Our plans will confirm a £37 billion investment in the Welsh NHS since 2016.

“As we take on the climate emergency, I am protecting our existing investment and delivering a new £140 million package with support for low carbon transport and a National Forest for Wales.

“Funding increases for other vital public services, such as schools and local government have also been secured in this year’s budget.”

The budget promises “real term increases for all Welsh Government departments.”

It also aims to protect major ongoing funding for renewable energy, the development of zero carbon technologies and access to nature.

There will also be additional funding to tackle poverty, including extra support for disadvantaged pupils, and investment for town centre regeneration.

The Welsh Government says it will spend £2 billion on social housing over five years, leading to more than 20,000 affordable homes built.

It will also spend more than £650 million on schools and colleges over five years, and £575 million to provide 100,000 apprenticeships.

The chancellor, Sajid Javid, announced an extra £600 million for the Welsh Government’s budget in the autumn.

But the Welsh Government says funding remains below 2010 levels.

In the budget proposals, Ms Evans says the plans have been made “against the most challenging and uncertain financial times.”

“Even though our like for like funding remains below 2010 levels, this budget strives for a greener, equal and prosperous Wales,” she added.

But Plaid Cymru said it is a budget that “delivers only in its lack of ambition.”

The draft proposals are due to be debated in early February, before a final budget is published on February 25.