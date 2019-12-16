A CAR was seized at Tesco in Spytty after the driver was caught "showing off to friends".
Gwent Police seized the vehicle "due to some extremely poor driving".
READ MORE:
- Building work begins on Gwent Police's new £32m HQ in Llantarnam
- Man armed with machete among nine in court
- 'Dangerous and violent' Newport man jailed for attack on clubber
It was seized on Sunday night, December 15.
The car park in Tesco, Spytty Park, has been a hot-spot for boy racers over the last year.
Watch below for footage of one such incident in October - which you can read about here.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment