SIMON Hart has been announced as the new Secretary of State for Wales - and has inadvertently gone viral.

Recently appointed Mr Hart has been mistaken for football legend Brian Clough, causing "Brian Clough" to trend faster than "#reshuffle".

Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, replaces Alan Cairns, who was forced to stand down over his links to an aide accused of sabotaging a rape trial.

Mr Hart was previously a junior minister at the Cabinet Office and his promotion marks his first entry to the Cabinet.

Mr Johnson is expected to carry out a wider reshuffle of his top team in February, with reports that up to a third of his senior ministers could go.

Podcaster Jonny Gould tweeted: "Brian Clough conquered Europe twice. No wonder Boris brought him on board."

Another Twitter user added: "Really great to see what should be considered an olive branch from the Tories to appoint Brian Clough, a renowned socialist, as Welsh Secretary. Roll on Brexit."

Sporting legend Clough, who died in 2004, managed Hartlepool, Derby, Brighton, Leeds and Nottingham Forest. He won the league cup four times and was considered by many as the greatest manager England never had.