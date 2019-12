TWO lanes of the M4 will close for roadworks this week.

From tonight, December 16, at 8pm two lanes will be closed on the M4 Westbound between J26 A4051 (Malpas Road) and J27 B4591 Glasslwch Crescent (Highcross).

They will reopen at 6am.

The work will take place every night from 8pm-6am from December 16 to December 20.

The M4 Eastbound entry slip road at J28, T tredegar Park will also close tonight from 8pm. However, it will reopen at 12.30am tomorrow.

