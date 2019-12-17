HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week:

KYLE DWANE DEPACE, aged 32, of Aneurin Bevan Road, Rhymney, was jailed after pleaded guilty to a break-in at Zoar Church in Pontlottyn.

He stole a laptop, projector and cash valued at £500 during the burglary.

Depcae also admitted the theft of £316 worth of goods from Superdrug in Caerphilly and common assault.

His offending put him in breach of previous shoplifting offences.

The defendant was jailed for a total of 35 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

JAKE PASSEY, aged 20, of Churchmead, Bassaleg, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he was found guilty of failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence imposed for sending several messages that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

STEPHEN JOHN WOOTTEN, 65, of no fixed abode, was jailed after he admitted being intentionally and without authority or reasonable cause being on the M4 in Newport in such circumstances that it would have been obvious to a reasonable person that to do so would be dangerous.

This offence was in breach of an earlier suspended sentence for possessing Stanley knives in public

He was jailed for 23 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

ADAM GREENHILL, aged 45, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing a energiser power pack and money, of value unknown, belonging to Nicholas Clark.

The defendant also admitted failing to surrender.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CARL JOHN BRYNLEY BOOTH, aged 33, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was banned from driving for nine months after he was found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was also fined £555 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a surcharge of £55.

NICHOLAS MARK BEDDIS, aged 27, of Brooklea, Caerleon, Newport, was fined £384 after he admitted driving at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Caldicot.

He must also pay £85 costs, a £38 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with four points.

DANIEL JAMES HUGHES, aged 33, of Laburnam Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from the roads for six months after he admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

MANDY KATHERYN LODGE, aged 59, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

LEAH AZMAT ASHRAF, aged 28, of Redland Street, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She was also fined £880 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.