BOGUS repair workers could be behind a spate of suspicious doorstep calls in Monmouthshire, the county council's Trading Standards team has warned.

Residents have been urged to look out for their vulnerable neighbours after several reports of bogus workers trying to rip off homeowners for unnecessary work.

Monmouthshire's Trading Standards team said the incidents all followed a similar pattern.

A doorstep caller will knock a door and tell the householder they have found something wrong or that they could help with some maintenance. This might include gutters that need clearing or replacing a broken roof tile.

The caller may often make a dramatic claim that damage could be caused if the work is not completed immediately.

If they are turned away, this type of caller will move from home to home until they find someone who is more vulnerable.

Last week, Gwent Police also reported a scam of this nature in the Thornwell area of Chepstow.

"Always challenge unexpected visitors or people attending your address alleging to be carrying out work, especially when you have not been notified by your service provider or council or organised the appointment yourself," local officers warned.

Trading Standards urged residents to be vigilant on behalf of their more vulnerable neighbours. Anyone who has been approached by such a doorstep caller is advised by the council to seek advice from a relative, or someone they trust, if they are suspicious the work may not be necessary.

Monmouthshire council's chief officer for social care, Julie Boothroyd, said: “It is so important to be aware of what is happening in our communities.

"Doorstep callers can have a detrimental impact on everyone and even more so on our vulnerable residents.

Ms Boothroyd urged anyone who suspects a doorstep caller may be bogus to contact Gwent Police on 101.

For tips on finding reputable businesses and information on your rights call Citizens Advice on 03454 040506 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk