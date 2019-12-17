A MAN is to go on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving on the M4.

Cecil Scott, 61, denied the charge after 56-year-old Cwmbran man Jeffrey Paul Williams died in a crash last year.

The alleged offence occurred in Newport on the M4 eastbound before Junction 29 on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

READ MORE

At Newport Crown Court, Scott, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, pleaded not guilty to causing Mr Williams’ death by dangerous driving

He is due to stand trial on June 8, 2020.

Scott was granted unconditional bail.