A MAN is to go on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving on the M4.
Cecil Scott, 61, denied the charge after 56-year-old Cwmbran man Jeffrey Paul Williams died in a crash last year.
The alleged offence occurred in Newport on the M4 eastbound before Junction 29 on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
At Newport Crown Court, Scott, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, pleaded not guilty to causing Mr Williams’ death by dangerous driving
He is due to stand trial on June 8, 2020.
Scott was granted unconditional bail.
