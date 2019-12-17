MOVING to a new headquarters in an “absolute necessity” for Gwent Police, the force’s chief constable has said – as it was revealed that costs for the relocation have doubled.

Yesterday the Argus exclusively revealed building work on the new facility in Llantarnam had begun - at a pricetag of £32 million, twice as much as was predicted when the plans were first drawn up in 2015.

But chief constable Pam Kelly says the move to the new HQ is “not a luxury” but an operational requirement.

An artist's impression of the new headquarters

Speaking at a meeting of the Gwent Police and Crime Panel yesterday, Ms Kelly said this was “certainly not from any luxury additions.”

“We are putting plaster on walls, literally, to make sure that it is upright,” she said of the current HQ.

“It is absolutely appalling that our staff are working in those conditions.

“It’s not a luxury that we need a new HQ, it is an absolute necessity.”

The new headquarters will cost around £1.1 million a year less to run than the existing site.

Cllr Colin Mann questioned whether “a close look at the value for money” of the new HQ needed to be undertaken, adding “the sheer amount of money we are spending concerns me.”

Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said costs had been looked at “very, very carefully.”

“I too was concerned, as we all were, when the prices began to escalate from the original thoughts,” Mr Cuthbert added.

Gwent Police announced in September 2017 its intention to move to a new headquarters.

It said it had allocated £16 million for the project, which was £3 million less than the expense of renovating its current base to meet required standards.

But Mr Cuthbert said extra money was needed to meet issues such as security requirements.

He said the additional money will come from reserves and will not impact on any precept consideration.

Ms Kelly described the new move to the new HQ as “hugely important” for the force.

“I have staff sitting in coats answering 999 calls because the building is not fit for purpose,” she said.

She said security on the current site is also “not fit for purpose.”

“I am not prepared to carry the ongoing responsibility in terms of health and safety with the provision that is currently there,” Ms Kelly added.

The £32 million includes the demolition of the existing headquarters in Croesyceiliog – but Mr Cuthbert said the figure could rise further if asbestos is found on the site.

“If there is a lot of asbestos there, which tended to happen in the late 60s and 70s with buildings, there may be further costs, but not horrendous,” he said.

A spokesman for Mr Cuthbert's office said: “The £16 million initially quoted in 2015 only covered a simple design and construction costs to enable a strategic assessment of options.

“Having now developed the plans to including technology, security and utilities the revised cost accurately reflects the full requirement for the build.”