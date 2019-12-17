A 40-YEAR-OLD man from the Pontypool area has been arrested in connection with a number of break-ins at clothing warehouses in Newport and Torfaen.

Three burglaries at Cash for Clothes premises were reported to Gwent Police over the past two months. These took place in Cwmbran on Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, November 20. A Cash for Clothes warehouse was also targeted on November 20.

Gwent Police said cash was taken during each of the Cwmbran burglaries.

MORE NEWS:

The warehouse buildings were damaged during all three incidents.

Officers arrested the 40-year-old man on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about these burglaries should call Gwent Police quoting reference 1900429221. Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.