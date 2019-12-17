MONMOUTH MP David Davies has been made a junior minister in the Welsh Office.

The Conservative MP, who has represented the constituency since 2005, has been appointed as under-secretary of state under Simon Hart, who was announced as the new Welsh secretary yesterday.

Mr Davies was re-elected in last week's General Election with 52.1 per cent of the vote - a drop in his majority of just one per cent.

Before being elected to Parliament, Mr Davies represented the constituency in the Welsh Assembly, a role he stepped down from in 2007.

Mr Davies, generally referred to as David TC Davies to differentiate him from former Brexit minister David Davis, was one of the most prominent campaigners in the Welsh pro-Brexit campaign.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Paul Davies congratulated the MP on Twitter, saying: "He thoroughly deserves this role and will be a tremendous asset in the Wales Office. He will bring energy and enthusiasm to the post. I look forward to working closely with him in the weeks and months ahead."

Leader of Monmouthshire County Council Cllr Peter Fox called the announcement "brilliant news", and his deputy Cllr Bob Greenland said: "Over the years (Mr Davies) has shown great commitment to his constituents. I have no doubt he will do the same for all in Wales."