A NEWPORT schoolboy has won the national stage of a peace poster competition.

William Higgs from Caerleon, aged 12, attends Rougemont School, and impressed with his entry into the Lions Club International Peace Poster competition - and was named the overall winner.

Scott Tilbury, president of Newport Lions Club, with 12-year-old William Higgs and his winning poster design

William said: “I couldn’t believe it when they told me I had won the District, then the National competition. I love Art and spent a lot of time on the poster especially making sure the dove looked as realistic as possible.

"I’m really looking forward to going to the House of Commons in March and I’m excited to see if I win the International round as going to Chicago or Singapore would be amazing.”

Newport Lions charity president Scott Tilbury said: "We are incredibly proud that a pupil from our district has won the National stage of the competition."

The Lions International Club who run the competition is the largest service charity in the world and the Newport district thrives as it integrates in with local schools and organisations.

William will head to the House of Commons in March for the presentation and will have the opportunity to head to either Chicago or Singapore if he wins the International stage.