PLANS for 25 industrial units at a former steelworks in Ebbw Vale have been given the go-ahead by Blaenau Gwent council.

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of six buildings on land south of Lime Avenue, opposite Aneurin Bevan Hospital to provide 26 employment units for research and development and general industrial use.

The plans include two new access routes into the site, bike storage facilities and 79 car parking spaces, including 15 disabled spaces and eight electric vehicle charging points.

The application site forms part of a mixed-use allocation relating to the regeneration of the former steelworks site known as The Works.

A planning report says: “The Works allocation seeks to deliver a range of uses, including housing, employment, education, health and leisure related uses.”

The planning application was approved on the basis that the four buildings closest to the hospital are restricted to B1 use (research and development and light industrial use).

The report says: “Allowing general B2 (industrial) employment uses in close proximity to the surrounding sensitive uses has the potential to give rise to unacceptable amenity impacts and as such, I recommend that the use of buildings one to four is restricted to B1 employment uses only via condition.

“The applicant has agreed to this approach and has annotated the revised site layout plan to illustrate the differentiation of the proposed uses on the site.”