A STUDY into suicides among children and young people in Wales has made a number of recommendations around how those at risk can be helped.

A review by Public Health Wales looked at every one of the 33 cases of suicide among children and young people in Wales between 2013 and 2017.

It suggested ways of cutting rates of suicide include preventing alcohol and substance misuse, reducing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and improving education and training opportunities. Issues surrounding the suicides studied in the report included substance misuse, poverty, sexual abuse, bereavement, difficulties in education, employment or training, and a lack of awareness around self-harm.

In a foreword to the report, Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle, who also chairs the Welsh Assembly's Children, Young People and Education Committee and has long campaigned for more support for those at risk of suicide, said the number of young people in Wales dying by suicide in Wales is "nothing short of a public health emergency".

The AM, who recently set up a cross party group on suicide prevention, said suicide is the leading cause of death for teenagers, and there is evidence of an increase among those aged 15-19.

She said: "Nothing is more important than preventing young people dying by suicide. I believe it is nothing short of a public health emergency."

She added: "The challenge now is for those of us in a position to influence and change policy in Wales to really push for those opportunities to be embraced with vigour, determination and urgency.

"We owe it to the young people who died by suicide and to those young people who are still with us and need our support."

Professor Ann John, national lead for suicide and self-harm prevention for Public Health Wales, who put together the report, said: “Whenever someone takes their own life, it is a huge tragedy that causes distress for family, friends, professionals and the wider community. This is particularly true when it’s a child or young person who dies by suicide.”

Public Health Wales has advised that the following themes should be targeted in order to prevent further tragedies:

Prevention of alcohol and substance misuse, including ongoing action to restrict the access of children and young people to alcohol.

Greater engagement with safeguarding boards to raise awareness of the importance of protecting children from the effects of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Raising the age of participation in education, employment or training.

Better information sharing, including an exploration of how information can be shared between non-state education settings, such as private schools and state services.

Better knowledge and awareness of self-harm and other risk factors for suicide.

Prof John added: “This review offers an excellent framework to begin to tackle some of the issues leading to suicide in children and young people. We need to be tackling issues such as alcohol and substance misuse in young people and making sure young people who are abused, sexually assaulted or bereaved are able to access the talking therapies that we know can support them.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org, or see their website https://www.samaritans.org/wales/samaritans-cymru/ for additional information.