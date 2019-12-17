A FACILITY offering training facilities could be taken over by a Trevethin school from January.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s environment and economy cabinet members will decide next week whether Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw should take over funding and responsibility for the ‘life station’ in Folly Road, Trevethin, from the authority’s neighbourhood services department.

However, it will only be handed over on the condition that allotments which form part of the facility remain available for community use.

A report says the school has indicated an interest in taking on the building from January 1, 2020 to use for day-to-day provision in the school.

The report says: “The life station was originally used and managed by Torfaen Training but its provision has moved to alternative sites.

“If an alternative use is not found the building will deteriorate.”

The station currently costs £41,000 a year but if it were to transfer to the school it is estimated that this would increase to £61,000.

The report says: “Given the pressures already within the Torfaen Training budget the assistant chief executive of resources has indicated that it is not appropriate to simply transfer resource from Neighbourhood Services, neither is it appropriate to expect the school to pick it up.

“Therefore additional resources will be provided to fund the £61,000 as part of the 2020-21 budget build from corporate resources.”

If the transfer takes place on January 1, neighbourhood services would be responsible for all costs up to that date.

The costs for the last quarter of the financial year would be managed between the two service areas.

A decision will be made on the proposal on Monday, December 23.