APPROVAL has been given to set up a new children's home in Cwmbran.

Run by Midway Transitional Solution, the home at Lyncroft, Greenmeadow, will support up to two children or young people.

Torfaen County Borough Council has granted permission for a Certificate of Lawful Development, meaning there is no need for a planning application for the site.

The application allows a maximum of two children or young people and one staff member who “will live together as a single household.”

This means that one member of staff would be living there within any 24-hour period on a rotational basis.

A planning statement supporting the application said: “I feel that seven Lyncroft provides a realistic, community-based home which will support the residents to gain independence and help set realistic goals and expectation of what provision will be afforded to them post 18.

“Seven Lyncroft, is situated within close proximity to several important and key services, such as social services offices, Cwmbran High School who has an internal pupil referral unit which accommodates children and young people who are facing a difficult period within education.

“Seven Lyncroft is an end of terraced house which has ample room to accommodate what we are proposing to do.”

The planning officers report said: “It allows children and young people to remain/live within their local community rather than being placed out of county in children’s homes.

“The use is a community based home which will support the residents to gain independence.”

The application was approved with no conditions.