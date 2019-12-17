A RECYCLING centre in Monmouthshire could be closed, and another relocated, as the county council draws up plans to boost its falling recycling rate.

Monmouthshire council is facing a possible fine of between £53,400 and £133,500 if it fails to meet a Welsh Government recycling target of 64 per cent this year.

Its recycling rate is currently predicted to come in at between 62.5 per cent and 63.4 per cent.

Now plans are being considered to close the county’s worst performing Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Usk, and to invest in and relocate the waste centre in Mitchel Troy.

The site in Usk currently has a recycling rate of just 47.92 per cent, while the one in Mitchel Troy has a rate of 54.51 per cent.

The county’s four HWRCs have a combined recycling rate of 57.99 per cent, which is the lowest in Wales.

A council report says that even with investment of more than £30,000 the site in Usk would still be the lowest performing in Wales, due to site capacity constraints.

Monmouthshire council also has the most expensive HWRC provision across Wales, with its four sites opening 70 hours per week.

“The costs of providing four recycling sites across the county places huge budgetary constraints on the waste section,” a council report says.

Closing the Usk site would save £40,000 in management fees, while also saving £30,000 which would otherwise need to be spent on upgrading the centre.

A renegotiated contract with waste company Viridor would also bring a further saving of £40,000.

Alongside the potential closure of the Usk site, the council is proposing to invest in the HWRC at Mitchel Troy to improve its recycling rate and open it an additional day per week.

The council has commissioned advisers, Eunomia, to look at moving the HWRC from its existing position to a lower site currently occupied as a depot.

A report says the proposed site is “substantially larger” and could provide “a wider range of recycling options.”

“This would require capital investment but would provide a long term solution and give Monmouthshire better facilities in more densely populated areas,” the report says.

The council is also proposing to introduce black bag sorting across its waste centres, to increase the amount residents recycle.

The policy of checking rubbish bags for items that can be recycled has boosted recycling rates by 15 to 20 per cent in places such as Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

A “compulsory recycling scheme” is also being considered, which could see residents issued with warning letters and potential fines if they do not recycle.

The plans will be considered at a cabinet meeting on Friday.