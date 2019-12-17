A FOOD delivery driver's car was seized in Newport on Monday, December 16.

If you were left wondering where that takeaway treat to fend off the Monday blues had gone, this might be why.

After stopping the car, the driver was "found to have no licence and no insurance," Police said.

