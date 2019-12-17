THE RSPCA received 62 reports of abandoned animals last December - along with 325 in Wales, and more than 4,000 across England and Wales, the charity has revealed.

New figures released by the charity show, in December 2018 alone, 22 animals were reported abandoned in Monmouthshire - including eight guinea pigs which were found in a car park near Abergavenny. It was thought that the guinea pigs – who were all quite young but of various ages – were found loose under a large bush and were likely to have been dumped in between Christmas Day and New Years Eve.

The abandoned guinea pigs. Picture: RSPCA

The car park where the guinea pigs were found. Picture: RSPCA

In Caerphilly county borough 16 such reports were made, along with 14 in Torfaen and nine in Newport. There was just one report in Blaenau Gwent over the month.

The RSPCA has released the figures as part of an appeal to cut the number of animals dumped over the festive period.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “Christmas is a busy time for us, as sadly cruelty and abandonments do not stop over the festive season and our staff work tirelessly to rescue and care for animals in need.

“Last year, there were 1,684 dogs reported as abandoned in December and 1,678 abandoned in January, and there were more dogs than any other animal being abandoned over the festive period. We understand that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer cope with their pet but there is never an excuse to abandon any animal like this, as there are other options available to people who are struggling to care for their pets. Dumping a pet leaves the animal extremely scared and vulnerable, especially in the cold winter months

A cat which was found abandoned in a rucksack in Cardiff in December 2018. Picture: RSPCA

The rucksack the cat was found in. Picture: RSPCA

“We would urge anyone considering getting a pet to think carefully about whether they have the time, care, patience, and resources to care for that animal for the rest of their life and if you feel you really do, then please consider giving a rescue pet a second chance this new year.”

It costs around £670,000 to run an RSPCA centre for a year, and the charity is appealing for donations of items such as food, blankets, treats and toys, as well as financial contributions, to keep services running.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to take in more than 10,000 animals in need. To help deliver vital supplies to thousands of abused, neglected and abandoned animals left out in the cold this Christmas, visit rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness and watch your virtual gift fill up the sleigh with a grateful wag from Sprout the dog.