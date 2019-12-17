A WARNING has been issued of a scam after a man in Brynmawr man received a call claiming to be from HMRC, in which he was threatened with arrest unless he handed over a large sum of money.

Police said the victim transferred money via a bank transaction and also purchased and passed on gift card codes - and warned others not to be taken in.

"HMRC will never call you in this manner," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

"Nor do they have the power to threaten you with arrest.

"Anyone who receives a call of this nature ought to hang up and contact 101 or report this to Action Fraud - http://actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040."