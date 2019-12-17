A “THOROUGH and methodical” police dog who has sniffed out criminals across Gwent for the past 10 years has died aged 13.

Police Dog (PD) Caffrey, of Gwent Police, was put to sleep yesterday.

Caffrey completed his basic drugs searching course with colleagues PDs Jess and Holly in March 2009.

And ever since, he served with distinction.

His handler, Keith – now retired – said his proudest moment was having his photo taken with Caffrey in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium during the 2012 London Olympics.

Caffrey has been laid to rest next to his former buddy Caster, overlooking the River Usk.

