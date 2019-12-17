A MONMOUTHSHIRE recording studio which has played host to some of the biggest names in music is up for sale.

Monnow Valley Studios, near Monmouth, was originally used as a rehearsal space for the legendary Rockfield Studios. However, the two studios became separate entities in the 1980s.

Monnow Valley has seen the likes of Black Sabbath, Oasis, Tom Jones, Iggy Pop, Stereophonics, Queen, Pulp, Simple Minds, Phil Collins, Yes, Manic Street Preachers, Joss Stone, The Charlatans, Levellers, Editors, Biffy Clyro, Judas Priest and more visit in order to create what would become some of the biggest records in history.

Old Mill House, before becoming Monnow Valley Studios, was a fishery & country club known for its excellent trout fishing - the property comes complete with two and a half acres of land and a mile of the Monnow River famed for its trout fishing, with full angling rights.

Since the installation of a fish pass downstream in 2009, salmon are also beginning to spawn again in the Monnow.

It has been a guest house for approximately 70 years and its title deed dates back to the 1600s.

The property features ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two living rooms, a dining room and two kitchens.

The accommodation is in a specific layout for both the recording studios themselves and accommodation for visiting bands. A purchaser could continue with the current use or explore other possible options subject to the necessary planning.

The live room with its trademark 16’ high internal soundproof doors is divisible into booths. There is the control room with north-facing exterior windows, the machine room and the amplifier room.

The recording equipment is specifically excluded but can be made available by separate negotiation.

The historic town of Monmouth is within 5 minutes drive, whilst Abergavenny, Hereford and Ross-on-Wye are within 30 minutes.

The property is on the market as a price on application listing (POA) and viewing is strictly by appointment via the agent at mjq.co.uk

View the property in digital 3D here