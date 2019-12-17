A JURY is set to retire to consider its verdict in the trial of a nurse accused of causing a fatal road crash.

Cerys Price, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, denies causing the death by dangerous driving of 65-year-old Robert Dean, of Cwmcarn, three years ago.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans claimed the 28-year-old was in a “seriously drugged-up state” on strong painkiller tramadol whilst at the wheel of an Isuzu pick-up.

The graduate nurse has also pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury to her then boyfriend, Jack Tinklin, by dangerous driving.

Mr Dean died on the A467 between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout in Newport after the head-on collision on July 15, 2016.

A jury were told Price was driving when she crashed with his Vauxhall Astra as she and her partner had planned to go on a camping trip to the Gower.

Cardiff Crown Court heard she had tramadol in her blood at a concentration of 1,803 micrograms per litre which “was significantly higher than any normal therapeutic range”.

Mr Evans said: “The prosecution case is that Miss Price was a graduate level nurse – she is an intelligent woman – and should have known how dangerous it was for her to drive in that state.

“To do so falls way below the proper standards expected of drivers on our roads. She lost control in that state.

“A completely innocent man, simply minding his own business driving along the opposite side of the road, lost his life. Her boyfriend suffered serious injury.

“You can be sure that those awful consequences were directly caused by her dangerous driving.”

He added: “It is the prosecution case that having taken that amount of that drug, unprescribed by any doctor, she was in no way fit to drive a car and that her loss of control must have been due to her voluntarily and dangerously choosing to drive in that seriously drugged-up state.”

Price, in her defence, told the court she started taking the painkiller after she had a miscarriage and was suffering with gynaecological problems in 2016.

She told her barrister John Dye: “Tramadol helped me a lot.”

Mr Evans, in cross-examination, said to Price: “I am going to put it bluntly to you that you became, sadly as people do, dependent on this synthetic opiate.”

The defendant denied this.

The prosecutor put it to Price: “It’s like heroin and morphine. It’s a dangerous drug.”

She answered that she didn’t know about heroin and morphine but admitted it had been “foolish” to self-medicate on tramadol.

Price told the jury: “I was taking it safely, I never abused it. I wasn’t reliant on them. I wasn’t dependent on them.”

Judge Michael Fitton QC has begun summing up the case and the jury is set to retire tomorrow.

