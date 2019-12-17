ANY solution to congestion on the M4 must improve the lives of people living in Newport, says the man tasked with tackling the region's perennial traffic problems.

Lord Terence Burns was asked to chair the South East Wales Traffic Commission in the wake of the first minister's decision to cancel the so-called 'Black Route', or M4 relief road, in June.

That decision had proved controversial with some people, given the time and money spent on the project, but Lord Burns said it was not the commission's job to re-evaluate the need for a relief road.

"I can only do this on the basis that the decision about the Black Route has already been taken," he said. "We are looking at other ways to relieve the pressure of the congestion on the M4."

He added: "This is a much wider problem, of how to get people from lots of different communities to [and from] work in the city centres."

Lord Burns said Newport was an important part of that challenge. People living in the city, he said, were having "a rough ride" because of the congestion and the resulting air pollution.

The commission is independent of the Welsh Government and will advise ministers on how congestion can be improved.

On Tuesday, it published three 'fast-track measures' – straightforward solutions to improving traffic flow on the M4.

"I regard these as being things which will make the road function better, but they are not the main focus of our work," Lord Burns said. "The main focus will be to find workable alternative ways for people to get to work... that are reliable, not too expensive, and will relieve congestion."

The commission may consider recommending new transport services, strategic commuter cycle routes, and public transport improvements; and may call for improved timetables and ticketing options for commuters.

But Lord Burns said people would only switch to public transport if the opportunities were in place.

"It's not quite like the movie [Field of Dreams] – 'Build it and they will come' – but without building it, they're not going to come," he said.

"To say to people 'You've got to change your behaviour' without giving them opportunities is an uphill struggle."

Currently, the commission argues, there is little financial or time-saving incentive for many drivers to switch to public transport.

The commission is working in tandem with the Welsh Government's current plans for public transport, such as the South Wales Metro project, and will also be meeting public transport firms and local employers.

An interim report will be published around Easter next year, with the commission's final report expected by the end of 2020.