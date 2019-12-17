A POLICE incident has partially blocked a road near Crumlin.

The incident has occurred on the A472 between POntypool and Hafodyrynys.

Details are scarce at this time.

Gwent Police said in a statement released on social media: "Please be aware that we are dealing with an incident on the A472 between Pontypool and Hafodyrynys.

"The road remains open however there will be some delays caused for traffic in the area."

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.