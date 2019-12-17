A MAN was arrested after an alleged early morning sex assault on a girl on a train between Newport and Cardiff.

A teenager is reported to have been touched inappropriately on the hands, stomach and hair.

The alleged incident happened at 7.30am on December 2 between the Pye Corner station in Newport and Cardiff Central.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man from Cardiff had been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail.

Officers said previously that two male passengers had intervened after growing concerned for the girl.