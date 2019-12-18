A DRUG-DRIVER who led police on a 100mph chase that involved four patrol cars and the force helicopter has walked free from court.

And less than a month after that pursuit, Cory James was caught drink-driving after crashing another vehicle and pretending it had been stolen.

During the first incident, prosecutor Suzanne Payne said the 25-year-old took police on the chase between the Crown roundabout in Pontllanfraith and Caerphilly on Saturday, May 18.

At the wheel of a Ford Ka, he then led them back through Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach before he was arrested.

James drove at 100mph in a 70mph zone and at 70mph in a 30mph area, at one point nearly crashing into another car.

Miss Payne told Newport Crown Court: “When the defendant was eventually arrested, he was placed in handcuffs and told officers, ‘Man, I just panicked.’”

James failed a drug-driving test after he was found to have 10 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood.

The legal limit is two micrograms per litre of blood.

The defendant, of Clos Nant Yr Aber, Energlyn, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug-driving and failing to stop.

Judge Daniel Williams was told the second incident occurred on Thursday, June 13, in James’ home town.

Miss Payne said an abandoned black Volkswagen Golf had collided with a Kia Rio car on Pontygwindy Road with the keys still in the ignition.

James called the police to claim his vehicle had been stolen.

Officers attended his address and it soon emerged the Golf was his and he had dumped it after he crashed it.

James was tested and gave an alcohol reading of 53 micrograms of per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

James admitted drink-driving, perverting the course of justice and failing to stop after an accident.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Paul Hewitt, representing the defendant, said his client had admitted the perverting the course of justice offence as soon as the police arrived at his home.

The court heard there was “substantial” personal mitigation in James’ favour which was not revealed.

James was jailed for 36 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must also observe a 12-week curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will have to pay £340 towards prosecution costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

The defendant was banned from driving for two years and he must sit an extended retest.

As he left the dock, Judge Williams told him: “Don’t mess up please Mr James.”

He replied: “OK. Thank you your honour.”