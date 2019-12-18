A NEWPORT man dug deep to help complete a bid by his employer to plant 150,000 trees to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Adam Cox, of Malpas, is an education and community co-ordinator for Cardiff-based construction company BAM, and made a 400-mile round trip to join 40 colleagues planting trees in the Northern Forest in the north of England.

Mr Cox said: "BAM chose to plant 150,000 trees to represent its 150 years in business. That's a better gift to society than us having a big party.

"It's sustainable and it will last for generations."

The new trees added to previous groups the company planted in Bolivia, Uganda and across Europe. They were working with Trees for All to focus in areas that were most in need of reforestation.

BAM's first scheme in South Wales was when they built Usk Sessions House in 1877.

They have just started work on the new Gwent Police HQ building in Llantarnam and have worked on Cardiff University and the Hoover building in Merthyr Tydfil.