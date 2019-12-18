ONE of Blaenau Gwent’s iconic monuments has been named as one of Wales’ 'hidden gems'.

Six Bells’ Guardian pays respects to the miners who died in the 1960 miner’s disaster at the Six Bells Colliery.

Verve Research put together the list by looking at reviews in the 'Things to Do' section of Trip Advisor, focusing on those attractions with a low number of reviews, but the highest amount of five-star ratings. To be counted, the attraction had to have had a minimum of 50 reviews.

An aerial view of The Guardian at Six Bells. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

More than 100,000 places were analysed, and the Guardian, which had 110 reviews, of which 80 per cent rated it five stars, came in ninth place.

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent Council said: “Sebastien Boysen’s powerful 20 metre sculpture captures the loss and hope for the future for this small valley village.

"As visitors approach the memorial from the north, interpretation tells the story of the disaster and the statue solidifies along the journey, transforming into a towering guardian over the community.

"You cannot fail to be moved as the story is told and the full magnificence of the sculpture is revealed.

“Visitors from all over the world come to Six Bells, each and every one is touched by the loss and how this community has remembered their proud history that tells the true price of coal.

"Guardian is also located on the Ebbw Fach Trail that attracts thousands of walkers and cyclists each year who also call into Ty Ebbw Fach for a fuller history of the village, disaster and sculpture.

“The Guardian really should be top of your ‘must see’ list for a visit to the Valleys.”

(The Guardian of the Valleys at Six Bells. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The Guardian, created by Sebastian Boyesen, was installed in 2010 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the disaster at Six Bells Colliery, in which 45 men and boys died. It looks over Parc Arael Griffin – the location of the colliery.

