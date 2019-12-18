PLANS to build up to 155 homes on fields near the M4 in Undy have been lodged with Monmouthshire council.

The proposals on land either side of Vinegar Hill aim to create “a new neighbourhood with a generous amount of green space.”

As well as one-bedroom apartments, the development proposes a range of two, three, and four-bedroom homes – and 25 per cent affordable housing.

The hybrid application, proposed by Bovis Homes, includes outline plans for up to 155 homes and a full application for 72 houses on the west side of the site.

A landscape and visual impact assessment says the development is “considered to be a logical extension of Undy.”

But the assessment acknowledges there will be “some harm” in landscape and visual impact, with the loss of the site’s openness and farmland character.

Residents with homes overlooking the fields will also “lose their attractive views over the site”, the report says.

But it adds that those who may lose their views “occupy land which was once of the same character.”

The assessment also says the loss will be compensated for by areas of public open space proposed.

It also points out that the site does not have a special status – and that it is allocated for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan.

An “attractive and well connected green setting” is proposed, allowing all residents to be within walking distance of open spaces.

“The development will be integrated into the natural environment with community orchards, green corridors and a network of footpaths equipped with a trim trail that will boost resident health and wellbeing,” a design and access statement says.

An integrated bicycle and pedestrian connection along Vinegar Hill is planned to connect residents to services in Magor, Undy and the wider countryside.

Despite changing the site from greenfield to residential, the application says the site is “already strongly influenced by neighbouring housing and by the M4.”

Planning documents say the M4 is located around 30 metres from the nearest site boundary.

Homes within this area will be in a Noise Exposure Category (NEC) C, which is defined as planning permission should not normally be granted.

Two comments have been lodged since the plans were submitted, raising concerns around the development bringing an increase in traffic.