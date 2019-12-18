THREE of the youngest residents at Newport City Dogs Home had a lovely day out showing off their festive fancy dress costumes.

Gizmo, Charlie and our recent dog of the week Cwtch headed down to Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay to take part in the Best Festive Fancy Dress Show of 2019 at the weekend.

Kimberley Jones and Margaret Studt invited the strays, who are hoping for loving new homes for Christmas, to take part in the competition and provided pre-show prep and hospitality for the pooches at Demiro’s Santa Bar and Grotto.

MORE NEWS:

Proceeds from the competition were given to the Newport City Dogs Home.

Eighteen-month-old Gizmo was in his element as he dressed up as the Sugar Plum Fairy and adored being the centre of attention as he showed off his flamboyant side. Gizmo also wrote his letter to Santa - and his main wish is to have a loving home where he could be the centre of attention. He prefers the company of grown-ups.

Gizmo as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Picture: Matthew Horwood

We recently featured young Cwtch as our dog of the week and he happily dressed as Santa but was left a bit bewildered by all the goings on. He isn’t really a party guy, but it seemed like he enjoyed playing dress up. He prefers a cosy night in by the fire and lots of cwtches. This is the only thing on his letter to Santa and he wants to share all the love he has with humans.

Cwtch as Santa, Picture: Matthew Horwood

Little Charlie is just seven months old and he found that everything was a bit much for him. He didn’t have a costume on, but he was a stray in a manger – since the day he was born, he hasn’t had a loving home to be his. He’s been to three homes but has been returned each time and may spend his first Christmas in a kennel.

Charlie as a Stray in a Manger. Picture: Matthew Horwood

All he wants is for someone to love him and give him a little more than what he has – his fur on his back.

MORE NEWS:

Despite the message that is shared every year by the Dogs Trust and other welfare organisations - 'A Dog is for Life, Not Just for Christmas' - there is a year on year increase in the number of puppies bought in the lead-up to Christmas - and approximately 35 per cent of puppies bought at this time of the year will not be in the same household 12 months later.

For more information on Gizmo, Charlie or Cwtch, call 01633 290902.