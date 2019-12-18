PLANS for a hotel in Caerleon, Newport, close to the new International Convention Centre Wales have been revealed.

A public consultation has been launched on a proposed 44-bedroom hotel planned to be built in the existing car park of the Los Reyes Tapas and Wine Bar on Belmont Hill in Caerleon.

The three-floor hotel will include undercroft parking on the ground floor, 44-bedrooms on the upper storeys and an annexe with a reception and staff offices.

Under the plans the development will take place on part of the car park of the tapas and wine bar, which was formerly the King’s Arms pub.

The development proposes relocating the access to the east of the site, which already has planning permission, and closing up the existing access point.

A total of 49 parking spaces are proposed, which will serve the hotel and the tapas bar.

The site is located within two kilometres of ICC Wales and 2.4km from the Coldra roundabout.

A design and access statement says the hotel will be a “distinctly modern building”, with a design “respectful of its location.”

The development will not lead to “encroachment into areas of open countryside,” it is said.

It is intended that guests would use the existing restaurant at the site, with no additional restaurant, dining or bar facilities proposed within the new building.

The hotel also plans to operate a mini bus to transport guests to and from Newport city centre, ICC Wales and Newport bus and railway stations.

The statement says the site is close to the Celtic Manor Resort “which would mean an additional hotel in this location would not necessarily be out of place.”

It adds: “There is a shortage of hotel accommodation within the city at present.

“This is expected to be exacerbated by the development of the International Convention Centre Wales.”

The shortage of hotel accommodation has been “raised by a number of potential event organisers looking to book future events at the ICCW,” the design statement says.

It is claimed the “much needed” hotel will bring “significant regeneration benefits.”

The public consultation on the plans is open until Thursday, January 9.

Visit lrjplanning.co.uk/consultations