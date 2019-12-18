HERE are the revised waste and recycling collection days in Torfaen over the Christmas and New Year period:

Collections due on Wednesday, December 25, will take place on Friday, December 27.

Collections due on Thursday, December 26 will take place on Saturday, December 28.

Collections due on Friday, December 27 will take place on Sunday, December 29.

Collections due on Wednesday, January 1, will take place on Thursday, January 2.

Collections due on Thursday, January 2 will take place on Friday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 3, will take place on Saturday, January 4.

MORE NEWS:

All other collection dates remain the same.

Between Monday, December 23, and Saturday, January 4, all collections will start from 6am and so residents are urged to ensure their waste is placed outside before 6am on collection day.

There will be extra capacity on the first purple lidded bin collections in line with the extra waste produced over the festive period.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Christmas trees can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Wrapping paper should be placed in the purple lidded bin.

Christmas cards can be put in the blue cardboard bag for recycling.