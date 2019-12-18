A MAN is set to go on trial next year accused of the false imprisonment of a woman.

Richard Badman, aged 50, from Pontypool, pleaded not guilty to the charge before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place between Tuesday, November 5, and Friday, November 8.

Kathryn Lane appeared for the prosecution and the defendant represented himself.

Badman, of Penylan Road, Varteg, was told by Judge Richard Twomlow he is due to stand trial on April 15, 2020.

He was remanded in custody until that date.