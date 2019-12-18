A FREIGHT business from Cwmbran has delivered a bit of festive joy to youngsters spending Christmas in hospital.

Carl James of Concordia International Forwarding visited the children's ward at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Tuesday to hand over an Xbox games console, four games and two TVs to help make Christmas a little bit more fun.

Mr James, whose son Rhys suffers from cystic fibrosis and spends a lot of time at Royal Gwent, said: “As a business we thought it would just be nice to bring some happiness to the children having a tough time.”

“The reason we chose the Royal Gwent is because this is where my son comes for his care,” he added.

“I have spent New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day here with him, and it’s always a two-week block.

“The staff have really taken care of Rhys.”

Though the gifts are sure to go down a storm, Mr James said it is “just a little thing”.

“We are just in a fortunate position where we were able to do this and it’s just a nice thing to do," he said.