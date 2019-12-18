A NEW rail link between Abertillery and Ebbw Vale, a larger car park at Severn Tunnel Junction and new park and ride facilities in Newport and Pontypool are among transport improvements in the pipeline.

The schemes are part of the South East Wales Metro scheme run by the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), a collaboration of ten local authorities in the area - including Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly councils.

The Gwent projects include:

The creation of a three to four-mile rail link from Abertillery to Ebbw Valley at Aberbeeg, including a Park and Ride for 100 vehicles.

The provision of an additional 150-200 space car park on the south side of Severn Tunnel Junction station, complete with 40 additional bike and ride spaces, safer walking and cycling access, a revamped bus-rail interchange, electric vehicle charging spaces and an improved station building.

The provision of a park and ride facility at Pontypool and New Inn Station with a minimum of 200 spaces, including electric vehicle charging.

Improvements to the Newport to Cardiff bus corridor to increase bus use and improve journey times, along with the introduction of a park and ride facility to the east of Newport.

A new transport interchange for Caerphilly on the site of the current bus and rail stations, complete with electronic information, electric vehicle charging for buses and a larger Park and Ride facility.

Cllr Huw David, chairman of the CCR Transport Authority, and leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “These updates will help us to move these projects forward as we head into 2020 and work to benefit the wider communities of the Cardiff Capital Region.

“Transport is one of the most important issues facing the region over the next couple of decades, and it is critical we bring about these improvements and enhancements in the months and years ahead.”

Kellie Beirne, director of the CCR City Deal, said: “Activating a programme of local sustainable transport schemes means that our local communities can start to see and feel the benefits of the wider Metro ambitions.

“With a shared common purpose, we are working collaboratively with Welsh Government, aligning our programmes, adopting a co-funding approach to ensure that we maximise the value of our endeavours to ensure that the future is not about doing the same things better but rather it is about doing better things."

Cardiff, Bridgend, the Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil are the other five councils involved.