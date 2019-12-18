THE MET Office has issued a yellow three-day weather warning for heavy rain, covering the whole of south Wales.

They say flooding and travel disruption is likely - and communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

The warning is in place for 2pm today, December 18, until Friday, December 20 at 12pm.

They say homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

They also warn that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts and loss of other services is likely.