A NURSE is facing a lengthy prison sentence after she was found guilty of killing a “loving husband, father and grandfather” in a road crash.

Cerys Price, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, was convicted of causing the death by dangerous driving of Robert Dean, from Cwmcarn, more than three years ago.

The 65-year-old had been on his way to a family gathering to celebrate his granddaughter’s birthday.

During the course of the trial, prosecutor Timothy Evans told the jury the 28-year-old Price was “seriously drugged-up” on strong painkiller tramadol whilst at the wheel of an Isuzu pick-up.

The graduate nurse was also found guilty of causing serious injury to her then boyfriend, Jack Tinklin, by dangerous driving.

He was a front seat passenger in her vehicle during the head-on collision with Mr Dean’s Vauxhall Astra on the A467 between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout in Newport on July 15, 2016.

After the verdicts were returned at Cardiff Crown Court, Price showed little emotion in the dock.

Family man Robert Dean

Judge Michael Fitton QC warned her: “You are facing an immediate and substantial prison sentence.

“A pre-sentence report by the Probation Service will assist in terms of the issue of length of sentence and a psychiatric report will assist in terms of your background and history.”

She was released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on Thursday, February 6.

Cerys Price

Outside the court, two family statements were read by Mr Dean’s daughters Kathrine Harris and Helen Howell.

His wife Anne Dean and a third sister, Rachel Coomer, were also present.

One statement read: “The way in which a loving husband, father and grandfather was taken from us was so unfair and the impact upon the family has been devastating.”

John Dye, representing Price, had asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of reports.

The court was told the defendant was taking medication for depression.

Judge Fitton praised Mr Dean’s family for the dignity they had displayed throughout the trial.

He also commended the jury for their work.

Judge Fitton said: “This was a trial which involved issues of complexity and you paid extremely close attention to everything that was presented to you. You asked perceptive questions.”

Robert Dean's family, front row, from left to right, wife Anne Dean, and daughters Rachel Coomer, Helen Howell and Kathrine Harris

Price was ordered to surrender her passport and she must observe an electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am until her sentence.

The judge also imposed an interim driving disqualification.

Price had denied the charges and refuted prosecution claims she was hooked on tramadol.

She claimed she had suffered an epileptic seizure which caused the fatal crash.