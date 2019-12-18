A MAN in his 50s was rescued after having fallen into the river running alongside the A472 yesterday.

At around 5.25pm yesterday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the river between Hafodyrynys and Pontypool to assist a man who had fallen into the river.

Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Wales Ambulance Service all responded to the incident.

The man is not reported to have sustained any injuries but was treated at the scene.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said in a statement: "We were called to the A472 between Hafodyrynys and Pontypool at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, December 17 to assist with the rescue of a man who had fallen into the river.

"The man in his 50s was rescued from the water by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and he received treatment at the scene by the Welsh Ambulance Service but did not sustain any injuries."