A ROAD in Newport's Mon Bank estate has been closed due to apparent water issues.

Monmouth Castle Drive, which passes all the way through the estate, has been closed just after the junction with Arrow Close.

Work is being undertaken by Welsh Water and traffic is being diverted via Mendalgief Road instead.

Traffic is moving fairly freely for the time being but as rush hour approaches this may change.

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue with our sewerage network in the Mon Bank estate in Newport and have a team working at the site to resolve it as soon as possible.

“Due to the location and nature of the repair we are having to do some work on the highway to ensure a normal service is maintained for our customers. In the interest of safety for residents, motorists and our workforce we have had to close the road while we carry out this emergency work.

“We have been managing flows within the network with the use of tankers which may cause odours – and we intend to stop tankering operations during the evening to mitigate the impact of this for the local residents.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and will work as quickly as possible to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”