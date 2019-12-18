A 67-YEAR-OLD woman from Blackwood had been dead for around two weeks before neighbours raised the alarm and her body was found on her sofa, an inquest has heard.

Rosemary Vanessa Thompson, of Llanarth Road, Blackwood, at Newport Coroner's Court is believed to have died between Friday, July 21, and Monday, July 24, 2017, and an inquest into her death was held at Newport Coroners Court on Tuesday.

The inquest heard emergency services went to the house on the morning of Tuesday, August 8, after neighbours, concerned they hadn’t seen Mrs Thompson for some time, raised the alarm.

Police arrived at the house shortly after 11.23am and found Mrs Thompson’s body on the sofa in the lounge with a blanket over her.

Richard Jones, who conducted the post-mortem, said it was difficult to ascertain what happened to Mrs Thompson given that her body had decomposed, but, while the death is being treated as unexplained, there was no evidence of third-party involvement.

While the inquest heard Mrs Thompson had complained of stomach cramps before her death, her GP said he believed she was well as she had not visited the practice since 2011.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders recorded an open conclusion.