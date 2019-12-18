A NEW IT system allowing NHS staff across Wales to access cancer patients' records has been introduced in Wales.

Previously case notes of patients with cancer were only accessible to staff on a specific IT system - but now these records are available to all staff across Wales' NHS through the Fiorano ITK Framework.

MORE NEWS:

New rail link between Abertillery and Ebbw Vale, expansion of Severn Tunnel Junction and new park and rides planned as part of South East Wales Metro

Man caught drink and drug driving walks free from court

Brynmawr high school placed in special measures after inspectors find 'urgent improvement' needed

"Digital services are playing an increasingly vital role in how patients receive services and the NHS operates," said Richard Last, director at Connect4Care Ltd. who was responsible for implementing the Fiorano ITK Framework. "Achieving interoperability for its stakeholders through Fiorano enables digital innovation across the service for the right care access, at the right time, in the right place with best outcomes for patients."