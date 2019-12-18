FRIDAY the 13th proved to be unlucky for a horse which became trapped in a cattle grid in Abertillery.

The RSPCA and the fire services were called after the animal managed to get two legs on one side stuck under the bars.

RSPCA animal collection officer Stephanie Davidson said: “This poor horse was understandably in quite a bit of distress as he was unable to move and free himself. The owner was notified and a vet attended along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The horse must have just tried to walk over it and unfortunately slipped in.”

Shortly after the fire service arrived at the scene, the horse was cut free from the bars, and is now safe with its owner with no severe injuries.

The horse was rescued by the RSCPA and the fire service

Ms Davidson added: “We are always exceptionally grateful for the support of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service in helping rescue equines - and this was a great outcome. By working collaboratively with the fire and rescue service, we can do more to help keep animals safe.

“RSPCA Cymru continues to urge equine owners to check their animals, ideally twice each day to help ensure they are safe. By checking fences, gates and perimeters of paddocks, equine owners can also help prevent their horses straying into areas of danger.”

The horse is now safe and has been returned to its owner

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service station manager Simon Brown said: “We would like to thank the farm owner and everyone involved for assisting with the rescue, and we'd also like to remind equine owners to check their animals regularly.”

If you spot an animal in distress, please call the RSPCA’s 24-hour helpline on 0300 1234 999.

To help the RSPCA deliver vital supplies to thousands of abused, neglected and abandoned animals left out in the cold this Christmas, visit www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness