A MINI cabinet reshuffle has taken place at Caerphilly council as the new leader makes her mark.

The new leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council Cllr Philippa Marsden will make no additional appointments to her cabinet, with one post remaining vacant until the end of the financial year.

Cllr Marsden, who was appointed leader of the council last month, said: “I have reconfigured the cabinet in order to better respond to the priorities, opportunities and pressures facing the council both now and in the future.

“As well as reviewing the roles, I have also agreed to reduce the number of cabinet members from nine to eight by keeping one of the posts vacant until the end of the financial year, at which time I will review the position.

“This will help contribute to our financial savings and sends out a clear message that we are all doing our bit to deliver efficiencies.

“This revised structure will provide cabinet with a renewed focus and will better serve the needs of the organisation and our residents going forward.”

Th leader’s former portfolio of education and achievement will be taken on by Cllr Barbara Jones, who served as the interim leader before Cllr Marsden took over.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, who formerly held the environment portfolio, will take over finance from Cllr Jones.

The environment portfolio will be merged with neighbourhood services, which Cllr Nigel George will continue to manage.

Cllr Lisa Phipps remains as the cabinet member for homes and places but adds tourism to that portfolio, which was previously held by deputy leader Cllr Sean Morgan.

The revised Cabinet portfolios are as follows: