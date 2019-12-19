A MAN with a history of violence was told by a judge he is facing an immediate prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to an assault.

The warning came after Adam Roberts, aged 37, of Brynglas Road, Newport, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court to admit the attack.

He accepted that he had caused actual bodily harm to Graham Short and that he was in possession of an article with a blade or point.

Both the offences were committed in Newport on Saturday, June 15.

The court heard how Roberts had a previous conviction for wounding and had been jailed for five years and four months in 2014 for the possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Karl Williams, representing the defendant, successfully applied to the court for sentence to be adjourned so that a report could be prepared on his client by the Probation Service.

Nigel Fryer appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Richard Twomlow told Roberts: “With your record, you are probably facing an immediate prison sentence.”

He adjourned the case to Tuesday, January 14, and granted the defendant conditional bail until then.