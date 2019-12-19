MORE than 100 people made fresh meals for the homeless during a cooking workshop in Tredegar House.

Sara Butler, who owns cookery class business Cook Stars, said: “I am delighted that the workshops were so well attended, it was a very humbling experience knowing that strangers were coming together to help the vulnerable in our local area.

“Thanks to everyone who helped in any small way you were very much appreciated.”

Those who pitched in ranged from just 18-months-old to over 60, Ms Butler said.

READ MORE:

Just under 90 hot meals were cooked, including chilli con carne, pasta bolognaise, chicken noodles, cottage pie and vegetable curry.

And 340 savoury items were also made, including mince pies, pear sponge, decorated cupcakes and sausage rolls.

The meals were then gicen to to Help the Homeless Newport and Cardiff to hand out, with eight bags of groceries also donated to the group.

“I had companies sponsor a recipe, so a huge thanks to Neil from Signs and Art, Louise from Voyage Therapy, Kate from Poppy Marketing, Malc from Midland Pumps, Bev from Awaken, Xclusive Jewellers, Stanley Finance, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s,” Ms Butler said.