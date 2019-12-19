MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council’s Children’s Services team says it has been “overwhelmed” by the level of support it has received as part of its Christmas Wishes campaign.

Off the back of the campaign, which promotes the giving of Christmas presents to the county’s most vulnerable children and care leavers, the council has received more gifts than it has any other year, which will be delivered to over 300 people.

Cabinet member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Health, Cllr Penny Jones said: “Thank you so much to all who have donated as your kindness has brought smiles and hope to our most vulnerable. Every child deserves to feel valued and cared for, especially at Christmas, and this has made a real difference. We are very grateful - Merry Christmas.”

The donations, including toiletries, toys and trinkets, have poured in from Monmouthshire councillors, staff, residents, Verve Kickboxing Club and St Mary’s Priory Church, as well as staff at Monmouthshire Building Society, South East Wales Energy, and the Helping Hands committee.

The Children’s Services team have also been working hard to ensure all the gifts are matched to the children who receive them in time for Christmas.