PONTYPOOL RFC’s future at its historic ground has today been secured for decades to come, after the club entered into a long-term lease with Torfaen council.

Pooler have called Pontypool Park home since 1945, but last year threatened to move following concerns over anti-social behaviour and trouble overcoming a park covenant which had prevented fencing off the rugby facilities.

But the club has now been given an initial 25-year lease term, to run until December 2044, which it says will be extended by a further 25 years to December 2069 after work to upgrade the ground is completed.

How the ground could look

Works to install fencing around Pontypool Park – which has already been given planning permission – will start next month, with the venue planned to be fully secure by March 2020.

The plans also include a renovated grandstand with new seating, side screens, a replacement scoreboard and new player dugouts.

Other clubs and groups in the community will also continue to use the park, with the lease enabling Pooler to issue licenses for other users.

Licenses have already been issued to Pontypool Runners, Pontypool Parkrun, Pontypool Schools Under 15s, Torfaen Arrows and Torfaen Sports Development.

A sub-lease has also been agreed with Torfaen Small Bore Rifle Club which will enable its continued use of a range located on the first floor of the grandstand building.

The club and council also say they are committed to ensuring the annual fireworks display continues to take place.

Ben Jeffreys, chief executive officer, with Cllr Richard Clark

Ben Jeffreys, chief executive officer at the club, said: “This is a truly monumental moment in Pontypool RFC’s proud history and I am delighted that we have been able to secure the club’s long-term future at its rightful home of Pontypool Park.

“When we arrived at Pontypool RFC in 2012, one of our core objectives was to transform Pontypool Park into a venue that could better serve both the club and wider community.

“Over the last six years, we have had to navigate our way through a series of complex legal challenges and I am pleased with how everybody came together in support of our ambitions for Pontypool Park in order to get this over the line.”

The club says it now looks forward to ‘re-invigorating’ Pontypool Park, providing for both the club’s supporters and the wider community.

Cllr Richard Clark, deputy leader of Torfaen council, said the development is “good news for the town.”

“The council has worked closely with Pontypool RFC and the community to help chart a course through several complex legal issues,” he said.

“Completing the lease is a further milestone in our shared desire for the club to commit its future to Pontypool Park.”